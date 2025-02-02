Grammys Live Blog: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Reactions, Thoughts & Information

Home News Skylar Jameson February 2nd, 2025 - 9:00 AM

Welcome to MXDWN’s official 2025 Grammy Awards live blog! The 67th annual Grammy Award ceremony is here and we are dedicated to bringing you quality Grammys coverage, with consistent updates throughout the preshow and ceremony. So keep up with MXDWN, if you don’t want to miss a thing when it comes to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

This year, the ceremony is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth year in a row and is taking place at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The official ceremony starts at 5 pm Pacific Time. Performances tonight are sure to dazzle and captivate audiences, alongside what we expect to be iconic red-carpet looks.

Performers for tonight include some major pop girls that have taken over 2024, including Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, who have both seen similarly large growths in their audience this year. Charli XCX will also be taking the stage, who, despite being a notable figure in the music industry for several years, saw massive success in 2024 with her innovative album Brat. Billie Eilish will also be performing at the ceremony tonight. Perhaps, she may perform her nominated song “Birds Of A Feather”. Vocal powerhouse, Best New Artist nominee and Songwriter of the Year nominee Raye is also set to perform. Raye is known for powerful performances, so she is expected to be a standout tonight. We will even see 2025 Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo on stage tonight. Doechii and Benson Boone will be ones to watch when it comes to bringing captivating performances to the Grammys’ stage. Other performances will be from Stevie Wonder, Shakira, John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Brad Paisley, Chris Martin, Brittany Howard, Jacob Collier, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Teddy Swims.

It is sure to be fascinating to see how the awards shake out this year. How many Grammys will Beyonce take home? She’s nominated 11 times this year with the release of Cowboy Carter. Will Taylor Swift take home Album of the Year for the second year in a row? Or, possibly newer mainstream artist Chappell Roan may win the big award. It’ll also be interesting to see if the Grammy’s award Kendrick Lamar and his diss track against Drake, “Not Like Us”, as predicted by Eminem. This year has tough competition among its categories. It’s really feeling like anyone’s game.

Watch alongside us! The 2025 Grammys will air on CBS and live on Paramount+ for users with the Showtime add-on. The show will also be available on multiple Live TV streaming services including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more.

Live Updates:

Premiere Ceremony:

1:00 pm: The Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance is awarded to Sabrina Carpenter. Her first win of the night, but we did not see her make a speech for this award.1:02 pm: The Grammy for Best Dance / Electronic Performance goes to “Neverender” by Justice & Tame Impala. Neither went up to accept the award.

1:04 pm: Best Dance Pop Recording Grammy goes to “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX, a standout single from Brat. Charli was not there yet to accept the award, but her collaborator did accept the award

1:05 pm: Brat by Charli XCX earns the Grammy for Best Dance Pop Recording. This time, no one goes on stage to accept the award for Charli.

1:06 pm: Best Remixed Recording Grammy goes to the “Espresso (Working Late Remix)” ft. Mark Ronson, making this Sabrina’s second award of the night.

1:07 pm: Sierra Farrell wins the award for Best Americana Performance. During her acceptance speech, she makes sure to thank her mom, dog, and production crew, amongst others

1:10 pm: Right after winning that award, Farrell accepts the Best American Root Song Grammy for her song “America Dreaming”. She’s joined onstage by her songwriting collaborator.

1:12 pm: Farrell accepts her third award of the night for Best Americana Album for her project, Trail of Flowers.



1:14 pm: The Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album is presented to Billy Strings for Live Vol. 1. No one goes on stage to accept the award.



1:14 pm: “Woodland” by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings is awarded for Best Folk Album.

1:15 pm: Best Regional Roots Performance is presented to “Kuini” by Alani Pe’a, who gives the first part of his speech in Hawaiian, then goes one to complete the rest of his speech in English, giving nods to his mother, grandmother, and matriarchs alike.

1:19 pm: “One Hallelujah” wins the Grammy for Best Gospel Performance Song.

1:20 pm: “That’s My King” by Cece Winans wins the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Performance / Song. Cece is joined on stage for a speech with contributing songwriters.

1:22 pm: The Best Gospel Album Grammy is presented to Cece Winans for her album More Than This. Making this Cece’s 2nd win of the night within the gospel genre.

1:23 pm: The Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Grammy is given to “Heart Of A Human” by Doe, who does not make a speech at this time.

1:24 pm: The Best Roots Gospel album is presented to Church by Cory Henry, who does not make a speech for this win.

1:26 pm: A performance by Joe Bonamassa takes place. He’s performing his song “Twenty-Four Hour Blues”, accompanied by his guitar playing and a live band. The performance was good, not too many bells and whistles, but his voice is full of soul and the guitar solo is a great addition to the performance.

Joe Bonamassa is eating wtf his guitar game is INSANE #GRAMMYs — III (@pinkafric) February 2, 2025

1:34 pm: Best Country Duo/Group Performance is presented to “II Most Wanted” by Beyonce & Miley Cyrus. This is both of their first Grammy wins tonight.

1:35 pm: Best Country song is given to Kacey Musgraves’ “The Architect”. The award is accepted on stage by Musgraves herself. She thanked her team and fans before making a statement about “fighting darkness through song”.

1:37 pm: The Best American Roots Performance Grammy is given to Sierra Ferrell for “Lighthouse”, adding onto her list of early wins tonight.

1:39pm: The Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album is given to The Taj Mahal Sextet for their project Swingin’ Live At The Church in Tulsa. Taj Mahal goes on stage to accept the award.

1:41 pm: The Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album is awarded to Mileage by Ruthie Foster.

1:43 pm: Best Musica Urbana Album is awarded to Las Letras Ya No Importan by Residente.



1:46 pm: The Grammy for Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) is given to Carin Leon for for Boca Chueca, Vol. 1.

1:47 pm: The Grammy for Best Tropical Latin album is presented to mother-son duo Tony Succar and Mimy Succar for their project Alma Corazon Y Salsa (Live At Gran Teatro Nacional).

1:52 pm: Muni Long performs her song “Made For Me”, which has seen quite the rise in popularity recently through it’s virality on TikTok. Her voice is soft, yet strong and not afraid to take up the space it needs to shine.

1:58 pm: Amy Allen wins the award for Best Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. She has written multiple 2024 hits, including “Greedy” by Tate McRae along with “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please” by Sabrina Carpenter



2:01 pm: The Best R&B Performance Grammy is given to Muni Long for the song she performed earlier in the night, “Made For Me”. She reads a beautiful speech, uplifting people to make the changes they want to see in their lives.

2:03 pm: The Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy is awarded to “That’s You” by Lucky Daye. No one goes on stage to accept this award.

2:06 pm: Best R&B Song is awarded to the massively popular and 2025 Superbowl performer, SZA, for the first single off her album Lana, “Saturn”.

2:08 pm: The Best Progressive R&B Album Grammy is a tie given to “Why Lawd?” by Anderson. Paak & Knxwledge along with “So Good to Know You” by . Making this award the first tie of the night.

2:11 pm: The award for Best Rap Performance is given to Kendrick Lamar for her diss track against Drake, “Not Like Us”.

2:13 pm: Best Melodic Rap performance goes to “3:AM” by Rhapsody by Erykah Badu.



2:14 pm: The Grammy for Best Rap Song is awarded to “Not Like Us”, becoming this song’s second win of the night.

2:16 pm: The Recording Academy awards Kendrick Lamar the Best Music Video Grammy for his work on the video for “Not Like Us”. Watch the Grammy-winning music video below:

2:18 pm: The Grammy for Best Music Film is given to Jon Batiste’s American Symphony. Get a taste of what this project has to offer through the movie’s trailer, released by Netflix.

2:20 pm: Best Traditional Pop Vocal album is awarded to Visions by Norah Jones.

2:22 pm: Chappell Roan arrives to the Grammy’s Red Carpet wearing an eye-catching teal and golden gown.

2:24 pm: The Best Children Music Album Grammy goes to Brillo, Brillo! by Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, who show a lot of gratitude in their acceptance speech.

2:26 pm: The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle wins the Grammy for Best Comedy Album. Chappelle is not there to accept his award.

5:27 pm : The recently deceased former-president Jimmy Carter is awarded for the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for his book Last Sunday In Plains: A Centennial Celebration. The award is accepted by family members.

2:31 pm: Charli XCX wins another award for Brat, this time it’s for Best Recording Package.

2:33 pm: The Grammy for Best Boxed or Special-Edition Package is awarded to by Simon Hilton and Sean Ono Lennon for their work on John Lennon’s Mind Games. The Grammy awarding box set can be purchased here, for the small price of a bit over $1350.

2:35 pm: The Grammy for Best Album Notes is given to Centennial by Ricky Riccardi. Who accepts the award accompanied by his wife.

2:37 pm: The Grammy for Best Historical Album is given to the same project as the award before, Centennial.

2:39 pm: A performance from 1- time Grammy award-winning artist Bela Fleck takes place. He dazzles the crowd with his banjo playing. He does a soft and folky instrumental performance on the Grammy stage.

2:45 pm: Daniel Nigro is presented with the Grammy for Producer Of The Year, most known for his work with Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan. He makes sure to thank the two during his speech.

2:49 pm: The Grammy for Best Rock Performance goes to “Now and Then” by the Beatles. This is a song that utilized AI to enhance the vocals of the late John Lennon.