Sabrina Carpenter Announces Fall 2024 North American Arena Tour Dates

Sabrina Carpenter has announced her upcoming The Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicks off September 23 in Columbus. The 29 date tour will hit cities across the US and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more. Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be the supporting acts on this tour. Carpenter has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Presales for the tour will begin on Monday, June 24, with the Cash App pre sale at 10 a.m. local followed by Team Sabrina pre sale on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale for the public begins on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Carpenter has also teamed up with Spotify to create a first ever Top Listener Fan Pit at each show along with launching the official Sabrina on Tour playlist, curated by the artist herself, full of catalog hits and her inspirations.

For all U.S. shows, the first tickets to the Short n’ Sweet Tour will be available for Cash App cardholders through an exclusive ticket pre sale presented by Cash App and Visa. For more information click here.Beginning Monday, June 24 starting at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 27 at 10 p.m. local time, Cash App cardholders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the pre sale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

The tour is in support of Carpenter’s recently announced album, Short n’ Sweet, which will be out August 23. Earlier this month the artist released her second single from the forthcoming album, “Please Please Please. Carpenter enlisted Grammy Award winning Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen as collaborators for the single. “Please Please Please” hit number one on Spotify’s Global and US charts, number one on Apple Music and this week, it debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The artist also debuted the song live at Governors Ball in New York earlier this month.

Short n’ Sweet Tour Dates

8/10 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival

9/23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

9/25 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

9/26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9/29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10/2 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

10/3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/5 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10/11 – Montreal, QC – Centre Ball

10/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

10/16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/17 – Saint Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

10/19 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

10/20 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

10/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/24 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10/25 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10/28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

11/4 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

11/6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/7 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

11/9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11/10 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

11/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena