Charli XCX Officially Announces New Album Brat For June 2024 Release, Shares Two New Singles “Club Classics” & “B2b”

Morgan Schmitz April 3rd, 2024 - 11:56 AM

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

English singer Charli XCX is releasing their sixth album this June. The album is titled Brat and is available for pre-order and presave on the artist’s website, as well as Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

The album features fifteen new songs and has a run time of 41 minutes and 23 seconds in length. Charli XCX has released a total of three singles off the upcoming album. Their single Von Dutch was released in February. The two new releases are titled “Club Classics” and “B2b“

“B2b” stands for back to back and is a club banger for sure. With catchy hooks, sharp pulsing bass lines, and a nice swaying club beat “B2b” gives throwback rave vibes,

“Club Classics” is heavy on the vocals and has another throwback vibe to it. With a name like “Club Classics” the vibe of this looks like a resurgence of the classic club scene. Charli is going to be on tour promoting this album for a healthy run of shows this year. Consequence of Sound wrote an article that shares the tour dates, where to get tickets and more.

Read more on Charli XCX’s tour here. More new music from Charli XCX here

Tracks off of Brat

01 -“360”

02- “Club Classics”

03- “Sympathy is a Knife”

04- “I Might Say Something Stupid”

05- “Talk Talk”

06- “Von Dutch”

07- “Everything is Romantic”

08- “Rewind”

09- “So I”

10- “Girl, so confusing”

11- “Apple”

12- “B2b”

13- “Mean Girls”

14- “I Think About it All The Time”