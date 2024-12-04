Kacey Musgraves Shares Lush New Video For “The Architect”

Home News Charlotte Huot December 4th, 2024 - 3:45 PM

Kacey Musgraves has unveiled a new music video for her song “The Architect,” a standout track from her critically acclaimed album Deeper Well. The video, a visually rich homage to the natural world, complements the song’s introspective themes of beauty, chaos and the search for higher meaning. Set against the backdrop of forests, cascading waterfalls and star-filled skies, the video presents a serene visual experience.

Musgraves is featured in the video wearing earthy tones that blend into her environment, moving through scenes filled with nature and the cinematography further highlights the beauty of nature. Musically, “The Architect” is an acoustic ballad that draws listeners in with its soothing melodies and reflective lyrics. Described by Billboard as, “another musical triumph”, the track features subtle guitar and ethereal harmonies to create a meditative atmosphere, according to a press release.

Musgraves revealed that “The Architect” was written in Nashville with collaborators Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne shortly after the Covenant School Shooting. The tragedy deeply affected the community, and the songwriting process became a space to process grief. Speaking at a recent Grammy Museum performance, Musgraves said, “We got together to write a song, and we even felt guilty just being able to meet up and write… It sparked this very real conversation about life and how there’s so much suffering and beauty at the same time.”

Already garnering significant acclaim, the song has received nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards in 2025. Musgraves’ success with Deeper Well continues her blending of folk, country and soft rock into a cohesive sound. The Boston Globe described her as a pop star who “has matter-of-factly defied any expectations placed upon her,” while The Seattle Times praised her Deeper Well World Tour for combining “arena-pop pageantry and classic country showmanship,” according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Musgraves is currently wrapping up the North American leg of her Deeper Into The Well World Tour. The tour, which began in September, will conclude with two highly anticipated performances in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 6 and 7.

Remaining Tour Dates:

12/05/2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

12/06/2024 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

12/07/2024 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena (sold out)

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz