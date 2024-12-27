SZA Says Lana Mixes Will Change and Addresses Split from Manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson

Home News Will Close December 27th, 2024 - 6:04 AM

R&B powerhouse SZA has revealed significant updates about her music and professional relationships. In a candid social media post on Wednesday, the singer announced that mixes on her new deluxe album, Lana will be adjusted, sparking excitement and speculation among fans about what to expect from the reimagined tracks.

Simultaneously, SZA addressed her professional split from longtime manager Terrence “Punch” Henderson, co-president of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). Henderson has been a pivotal figure in her career, helping her rise to stardom with projects like her acclaimed debut album Ctrl. Stereogum reports that the split is mutual and both Henderson and SZA have openly expressed admiration for each other following recent news.

The dual announcements mark a transformative period for the Grammy-winning artist, who has been riding high on the success of her sophomore album SOS. Fans are now speculating about her next moves, both in her music and management. Despite the recent changes, the buzz for Lana is still at a peak. Just recently the artist announced a new music video for her song, Drive that features actor Ben Stiller.

As SZA navigates this new chapter, the industry and her audience alike remain captivated by her dedication to artistry and evolution. With a reimagined collaboration and a fresh path ahead, she continues to solidify her status as one of music’s most dynamic talents.