St. Vincent Shares New Spanish Version Of “Flea (Pulga)”

St. Vincent performing their new album, 'All Born Screaming', at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 16 August, 2024

Photo credit by Sam Pittman

St. Vincent has just released the second single, “Pulga,” from her upcoming Spanish-language album Todos Nacen Gritando (All Born Screaming). In an unexpected yet compelling move, Annie Clark, the creative force behind St. Vincent, translated her entire All Born Screaming album into Spanish, paying homage to her Spanish-speaking fans in Latin America and Spain. Last month, she teased this new project with the release of “Hombre Roto”, exploring a new side to her artistry.

St. Vincent has been on a roll with multiple performances these past few months. She had recently concluded a stunning performance at the 2024 Riot Fest at Douglass Park in Chicago, IL on September 22nd. Additionally, in September, she also graced the stage at the Metro Chicago where she performed tracks from her album All Born Screaming and many more.

“Pulga” is a raw, urgent track where desire, longing, and intensity build on a foundation of thundering grooves, with St. Vincent’s signature searing guitar work leading the charge. The song captures the magnetic push-pull between love and obsession, with Clark’s fiery declaration, “Serás mío para eternidad” (You will be mine for eternity), resonating throughout the song. Her vocals are filled with passion, backed by powerful drumming from Dave Grohl and bass lines by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, grounding the track with a heavy, visceral energy.

Listen to St. Vincent’s “Pulga” here:

To ensure the translations for this new album conveyed the same emotional depth as her English originals, Clark enlisted the help of her longtime friend and collaborator, Alan del Río Ortiz. Together, they worked through each track, finding ways to maintain the raw vulnerability while translating the meaning and emotions into Spanish. “There are things I sing in Spanish that maybe I would feel self-conscious singing in English because they feel so sincere… it was fascinating to discover a new way through words,” Clark shared.

Clark’s love for the Spanish language and Latin American culture is deeply rooted in her personal experiences. From growing up in Texas, where she was exposed to Latin American culture, to traveling through Spain and Latin America, she has drawn inspiration from a variety of influences. She counts filmmakers like Pedro Almodóvar and artists like Rosalía, Bomba Estéreo, and Caetano Veloso among her favorites, all of whom helped shape her connection to Latin music and culture.

As Clark prepares for the release of Todos Nacen Gritando, it’s clear that “Pulga” is just the beginning of a project that honors her Spanish-speaking fans while pushing the boundaries of her artistry. Her passion for music, culture, and connection shines through every note, making this new album a must-listen for fans old and new. Be sure to check out the official release of St. Vincent’s Todos Nacen Gritando when it drops officially on November 15th.