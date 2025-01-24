Grammys Announce 2025 Ceremony Performers Including Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan & More

Home News Catalina Martello January 24th, 2025 - 8:10 PM

According to Pitchfork, the Grammys have announced their 2025 ceremony performers. Some big stars set to perform include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and more. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 2nd. The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Funds will be raised through the Grammys for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

More performers are still to be announced, but a few are lined up for big prizes. Eilish is up for her record, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Charli XCX is up for, “Brat,” Roan is up for, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” and Carpenter is up for, “Short ‘n Sweet.” Along with these artist, Doechii is up for three awards in her first year of nomination while Shakira up for her fourth lifetime gramophone for Best Latin Pop Album. First-time nominees Benson Boones and Teddy Swims are both competing against Doechii for Best New Artist.

Harvey Mason Jr, Recording Academy CEO, said “The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need. We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”