Alicia Keys Shares Intimate New Video For “Come For Me” Featuring Khalid And Lucky Daye

Jamie Reddy December 21st, 2021 - 9:08 PM

Alicia Keys released a new video for her single from her latest album, Keys, called “Come For Me (Unlocked)”. The video was directed by Keys herself, and features Khalid and Lucky Daye. The trio came together with a simple mid-tempo beat and laid their vocals over the easy going track to talk about the want for companionship, due to the vibe they are experiencing with another person, and determining if what they are experiencing is reality or not.

The video shows behind the scenes footage of the trio putting the song together, from the lyric writing to putting the track together in the studio, complete with authentic reactions from the trio when they hit it just right, complete with cheers and laughter, smiles to the camera and the group creating such a positive vibe throughout the entire process. The video adds in shots of Keys’ looking stunning as always and shows her where she is the most powerful, in New York City.

The album is Keys’ first double-album, which is essentially two versions of 10 tracks with 6 additional songs to seal the deal. That is 26 tracks of Alicia Keys, the same Alicia that the world has come to love from the beginning and will always do what she can to include everyone in her music journey. Click here to listen to the album now. Watch the new video below.