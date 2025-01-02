Doechii Shares Cameo-Filled New Video For “Denial Is A River”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2025 - 2:09 PM

Three time Grammy award nominee Doechii views the last few years of her life through the lens of classic sitcoms like Family Matters in the official video for “Denial Is A River.” Directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel, the high-energy video features cameos by Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Rickey Thompson, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, SiR, Baby Tate and DJ Miss Milan.

When the trailer for the video dropped last week, it elicited a barrage of comments from fans and fellow artists, including SZA, GloRilla, Hayley Williams and Willow Smith. Doechii also shared two skits to accompany the video: “Doechii Slaps Brad Pitt” and “LA ROSA DE DOECHII.” Comedy Central posted a third skit “Can I Hit THat” with ScHoolboy Q.”

Also, “Denial Is A River” is from the artist‘s acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, while the single “NISSAN ALTIMA” received a nod for Best Rap Performance and Doechii was nominated for Best New Artist.

Alligator Bites Never Heal came in at number one on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2024” and placed in the top 10 of their overall “Best Albums of 2024” tally.