Chappell Roan Claims She’d Be More Famous & Still Be Touring If She Were “Ok Wearing A Muzzle”

Michelle Grisales January 21st, 2025 - 9:29 AM

NME reported that pop-star Chappell Roan expressed if she “wore a muzzle” she would become even more famous and her Midwest Princess Tour would have continued. Throughout her social media platforms, interviews and various public events, Roan has consistently remained transparent in her opinions of her rise to fame and fan culture.

She has received backlash for her opinion and her expression of it. In an interview with BBC, Roan elaborated that she has, “been responding that way to disrespect my whole life – but now there are cameras on me.”

“If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, ‘Stop, stop, stop, you’re not OK’, I would be bigger. I would be way bigger… And I would still be on tour right now,” Roan said.

The Midwest Princess posted on her TikTok her feelings on “weird” and “creepy” followers. She pointed out superfans’ “predatory behavior” with “nonconsensual physical and social interactions.” Roan has also said she doesn’t care if it has become normalized to abuse and harass celebrities, because it does not make it okay.

Regardless of any backlash, she remains unapologetic on her opinion of fan culture and how she handles her fame. She has shared that she decided to stop her tour due to mental health and credited her late grandfather’s advice as a compass to her decisions.

“There’s something he said that I think about in every move I make with my career. There are always options.”

“If I don’t feel like doing this right now, there are always options. There is not a scarcity of opportunity. I think about that all the time,” said Roan.