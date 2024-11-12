My Chemical Romance Announces North American Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 11:35 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

My Chemical Romance has announced an upcoming tour starting in the summer of 2025!

Following an iconic performance of The Black Parade in its entirety at When We Were Young earlier this year, the new tour will also celebrate the well-loved album, The Black Parade. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will stretch across 10 cities in North America and feature a different hand-picked opening act for each tour stop.

Since its release, The Black Parade has been certified 4x Platinum and peaked at number 1 on the Billboard U.S. Top Rock Albums and U.S. Top Tastemaker Album charts. The lead single for the album, titled “Welcome To The Black Parade” has also been mega-successful, as it was certified 5x Platnium. Rolling Stone also included The Black Parade on their “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list.

My Chemical Romance released a video titled “Long Live” to promote the tour:



The teasing for this tour started after My Chemical Romance posted something that fans suspected was a scrapped album called The Paper Kingdom. They came to this conclusion, because according to Stereogum, if you translate TPK from English to Russian, you get ТПК, which is what’s on the photo, but in the photo, the characters are rotated and arranged backward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Chemical Romance (@mychemicalromance)

But, it turns out, this photo was a teaser for their upcoming summer tour!

Tour Dates:



7/11/25 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Special Guest: Violent Femmes

7/19/25 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Special Guest: 100 Gecs

7/26/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Special Guest: Wallows

8/2/25 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Special Guest: Garbage



8/9/25 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Special Guests: Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday



8/15/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Special Guest: Alice Cooper

8/22/25 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Special Guest: Pixies

8/29/25 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Special Guest: Devo

9/7/25 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Special Guest: IDLES

9/13/25 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Special Guest: Evanescence