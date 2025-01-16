Ringo Starr Performs With Special Guests Such As Billy Strings, Jack White, Sheryl Crow and More During Ringo & Friends At The Ryman Concert

Home News Clare Gehlich January 16th, 2025 - 7:52 PM

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr appeared at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday (Jan. 14) and was joined by special guests including Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Brenda Lee, Rodney Crowell, Mickey Guyton, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, The War and Treaty and Larkin Poe, as reported by JamBase. Put together by producer T Bone Burnett, who worked with Starr on his new country album, Look Up, this was the first of two shows filmed for the forthcoming CBS concert special Ringo & Friends At The Ryman, where Starr swapped between playing drums and stepping up as frontman throughout the evening. Starr will be donating his proceeds from the two-night stand to those affected by the California wildfires via the American Red Cross.

The event began as Jack White led the band through through Carl Perkins’ “Matchbox,” a song The Beatles frequently covered in their early days. Starr’s solo hit “It Don’t Come Easy” followed, along with “Time On My Hands” from his latest album Look Up. Starr exited the stage to allow guests like Molly Tuttle, who led “Octopus’s Garden,” while White sang “Don’t Pass Me By,” another Beatles classic.