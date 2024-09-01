RIP: Fatman Scoop Dead at 53

Home News Lauren Rettig September 1st, 2024 - 3:33 PM

Billboard has just announced that rapper Fatman Scoop has died at age 53.

The New York rapper, real name Isaac Freeman III, was performing at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut when he collapsed onstage, appearing to have suffered a “medical emergency.” Medical personnel performed chest compressions on Freeman behind the DJ booth on-site before transferring the artist to a local hospital.

Freeman’s passing was confirmed through family members on the morning of August 31 via Instagram. An official cause of death was not named.

“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop,” the post reads. “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

The post continues with “Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Freeman gained recognition in 1999 with his club beat “Be Faithful” featuring the Crooklyn Clan. He also appeared as a featured artist on Missy Elliott’s 2005 smash hit “Lose Control” alongside Ciara. The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned a Grammy nomination for best rap song; the video for the track won the Grammy Award in 2006 for best short form music video.

Elliott took to social media on Saturday morning to reminisce on working with Freeman, saying “Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time. Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.”

Freeman’s discography also include a feature on Mariah Carey’s 2005 track “It’s Like That,” which reached No. 16 on the Hot 100. Over the years, Freeman also collaborated with artists such as Skrillex, David Guetta and Ciara, among countless others.