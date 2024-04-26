Justice Teams Up With Tame Impala For Latest Single “Neverender”

Home News Bella Rothman April 26th, 2024 - 10:38 PM

Tame Impala’s beloved sound can be found on the new Justice album Hyperdrama in the upbeat and bouncy house song “Neverender” that fans are sure to love. The two have collaborated previously when Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker helped the duo create “One Night/ All Night” which is also featured on the new album.

The Justice album has been highly anticipated since their remake of their 2007 album Cross. The French pair has house music best known for its rock modifications and has often been compared to that of Daft Punk. The new album features collaborations with people such as Thundercat, Connan Mockasin, Flints, and more.

The song is a track made by Justice and features Parkers vocals. The track has a calm feel as the beat rises and falls and is paired well with high vocal range Parker is able to achieve.

Parker sings “ Because I remember/ The hardest of the times I don’t forget

Never ender/.”

A video has also dropped with the song featuring an old blue and black time television screen flashing the lyrics. The old school 80’s vibe TV matches the upbeat and relaxed energy of the song and is a fun artistic choice made by the two.

Justice performed at Coachella earlier this month and created an electric set playing many songs off the new album. This vibey collaboration in particular, however, is one of the top streamed songs on the album and is sure to spark excitement from both Justice and Tame Impala fans.