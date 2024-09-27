Billie Eilish Shares Cinematic New Video For “Birds Of A Feather”

Home News Minnie Dao September 27th, 2024 - 2:24 PM

Billie Eilish has unveiled the cinematic new music video for her global hit “Birds of a Feather,” just days ahead of the opening night of her highly anticipated HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the video debuted across MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop.

Visually stunning, the “Birds of a Feather” video transports viewers into a haunting world where Billie Eilish is the central figure, yet she seems to be at the mercy of an unseen force that manipulates her every movement. The setting is minimalistic but atmospheric—muted tones and dim lighting emphasize the raw emotion that Eilish conveys throughout the video. With each slow, deliberate motion, she appears both fragile and powerful. The camera lingers on Eilish as she sings, her voice filled with melancholy and longing. At times, she is dragged across the floor, her limbs moving as though pulled by invisible strings, a visual metaphor for feeling trapped or guided by forces beyond her control. Yet, she never loses her focus on the camera, delivering deep, piercing gazes.

The simplicity of the visuals mirrors the song’s minimalist production, where each subtle detail feels intentional and impactful. The video’s pacing is slow, almost meditative, as it draws the audience deeper into its intimate, surreal world. In contrast to the tension in the first half, the ending is unexpectedly gentle. The camera closes in on an empty chair, where Billie had been sitting earlier in the video.

Watch the video for “Birds of a Feather” below:

The single, which has already amassed impressive accolades, currently holds the Number 1 spot at Top 40 Radio and has spent three consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Global Charts. It has also topped the Billboard Pop Airplay and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, solidifying Eilish’s status as the solo artist with the most No. 1’s in history on the latter chart. “Birds of a Feather” is another demonstration of her genre-blurring artistry, fusing pop, rock, and alternative elements into a sound entirely her own.

The release of this music video follows a monumental year for Eilish. With over 4.7 billion global streams, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT has become her biggest album to date, reaching Number 1 in 25 countries. The record-breaking project has also seen massive success on Spotify, with three tracks—“LUNCH,” “CHIHIRO,” and “Birds of a Feather”—dominating the Top 10 on the platform’s Global Chart during its first week.

In addition to the music video’s release, Eilish is gearing up for the North American leg of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, which kicks off on September 29th in Quebec, QC. The tour will feature three sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. Fans can also catch her return to Saturday Night Live on October 19th.

Last month, she performed “Birds of a Feather” at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony, taking center stage in Los Angeles to mark the prelude to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. For more on Billie Eilish, be sure to check out our previous articles and coverage here.