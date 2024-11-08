Beyoncé Becomes The Artist With The Record For Most Grammy Nominations

Home News Lily Meline November 8th, 2024 - 6:52 PM

The 2025 Grammy nominations have officially been announced, with the leaders of the pack being Chappell Roan, Billie Eillish, Sabrina Carpenter and, with little surprise, Beyoncé. Her newest album, Cowboy Carter, was an unexpected departure from her usual R&B/pop sound by being exclusively comprised of country music. This cross-genre foray has now proven to be a worthwhile one, though, for it has now helped garner her eleven Grammy nominations.

These eleven nominations are particularly notable as they have taken her from having eighty-eight total nominations in her lifetime to ninety-nine, thereby making her the record holder for most Grammy nominations held by a single person. As noted by Stereogum, before this year, the record was a tie between Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z. That tie was only reached with the nominations gained from Renaissance, Beyoncé’s pop album from 2022. Her first nomination, and subsequent win, was at the 2001 Grammy Awards, where she won Best R&B Song for her contribution to “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.

This year was the first year that Beyoncé was eligible to be nominated for the country music categories at the Grammys. As such, this year marks her first nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country/Duo Performance, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Americana Performance. This must be a great relief to Beyoncé, as she was recently snubbed by the Country Music Awards.

Truly, if there was an artist worthy of this honor, it deserves to be her.