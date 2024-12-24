Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan Team Up For Cover Of Wham’s “Last Christmas”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 11:51 AM

According to stereogum.com, this week, Wham!’s holiday staple, “Last Christmas” turned 40 years old and Blackpink’s Rosé recently celebrated the anniversary with her own rendition. And now, main pop artists Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter have joined forces to cover the classic Christmas song. As a whole, everything is wonderful by how the instrumentation shakes the background will poppy holiday cheer, while both ladies harmonically sing out the lyrics.

The performance was a part of Carpenter’s A Nonsense Christmas Netflix special, which also features special guests Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Cara Delevingne, Quinta Brunson, Kyle Mooney and other acts. Carpenter also had Spotify and Apple Music’s most-streamed song of the year with “Espresso.”

In other news, following this week’s news of a breakup between Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, People reports that the Saltburn actor remains focused despite made-up allegations and brutal online vitriol. “He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date. He has been very resilient and triumphed through a lot to be in this place. He worked hard to get here and remains focused.”