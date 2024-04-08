Beyonce Makes History As First Black Woman To Top Billboard Country Album Chart With Cowboy Carter

Home News James Reed April 8th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Beyoncé has become the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with her new album, Cowboy Carter. The album has also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week of 2024, earning her eighth entry on the chart. With this, Beyoncé replaced Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time and Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You from their respected positions on the Top Country Albums and Billboard 200 charts.

According to Billboard, Cowboy Carter racked up 407,000 album units, the most since Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) which scored 1.653 million last fall. This included 300 million on-demand streams and 168,000 traditional album sales.

While Beyoncé is the first Black woman to rule over the Top Country Albums chart, other Black artists such as Charlie Pride, Darius Rucker and Kane Brown previously went to No. 1 on the chart. In February, Beyoncé made similar history as the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with the Cowboy Carter single “Texas Hold Em.”

Before the album’s release, Beyoncé confirmed it was inspired by “an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed” which likely referred to her performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks at the 2016 CMA Awards.