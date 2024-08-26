Kehlani Drops New R&B Single “When He’s Not There” Featuring Lucky Daye

Home News Lauren Rettig August 26th, 2024 - 7:08 PM

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Kehlani has just dropped a brand-new single “When He’s Not There” featuring Lucky Daye via Atlantic Records. This track sets the stage for Kehlani’s much-anticipated new mixtape While We Wait 2, arriving Wednesday August 28. Listen below:

The release of “When He’s Not There” follows Kehlani’s fourth studio album CRASH earlier this summer, featuring songs such as “Next 2 U” and smash hit “After Hours” which earned 4.6 million streams in the US in its first week alone, the strongest debut of Kehlani’s career by far.

Kehlani will be continuing to add notches to her belt with her upcoming CRASH WORLD TOUR, a 31-city event kicking off September 4. Her special guests included Flo and Anycia, and more information about the tour can found here.