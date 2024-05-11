Tems Announces New Album Born In The Wild For June 2024 Release & Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Nigerian singer-songwriter sensation Tems is not only giving us a new album, she’s going on tour as well. The full-length album will be released on June 7th. The track list remains unconfirmed but the songs we are sure to expect are, Me & U, Not an Angel and Love Me JeJe.
The tour begins in England, goes all around the world until August where she comes to North America.
06/12 London, England- Eventim Apollo
06/15 Paris, France-L’Olympia
06/30 Brussels, Belgium- Atomium
07/04 Oslo, Norway- Sentrum Scene
07/08 Berlin, Germany- Tempodrom
07/10 Cologne, Germany- Carlswerk, Victoria
07/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands- Paradiso
07/13 Rotterdam, Netherlands- North Sea Jazz Festival
07/16 Montreux, Switzerland- Montreux Casino
08/22 Miami Beach, FL- The Fillmore
08/24 Orlando, FL- Hard Rock Live
08/26 Dallas, TX- South Side Ballrom at Gilley’s
08/28 Houston, TX- 713 Music Hall
08/30 Atlanta, GA- Coca-Cola Roxy
09/01 Washington, D.C.- The Anthem
09/03 Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia
09/05 New York, NY- Radio City Music Hall
09/07 Toronto, Ontario- History
09/11 Boston, MA- Agganis Arena
09/13 Montreal, Quebec- L’Olympia
09/15 Chicago, IL- Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/17 Denver, CO- Mission Ballroom
09/22 Vancouver, British Columbia- Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25 Seattle, WA- Showbox SoDo
09/27 San Francisco, CA- The Warfield
09/29 Las Vegas, NV- The Theater at Virgin Hotels
10/01 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
11/09 Melbourne, Victoria- Margaret Court Arena
11/12 Brisbane, Queensland- Fortitude Music Hall
11/15 Sydney, New South Wales- The Hordern Pavillion