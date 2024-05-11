Tems Announces New Album Born In The Wild For June 2024 Release & Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 11th, 2024 - 12:06 PM

Nigerian singer-songwriter sensation Tems is not only giving us a new album, she’s going on tour as well. The full-length album will be released on June 7th. The track list remains unconfirmed but the songs we are sure to expect are, Me & U, Not an Angel and Love Me JeJe.

The tour begins in England, goes all around the world until August where she comes to North America.

06/12 London, England- Eventim Apollo

06/15 Paris, France-L’Olympia

06/30 Brussels, Belgium- Atomium

07/04 Oslo, Norway- Sentrum Scene

07/08 Berlin, Germany- Tempodrom

07/10 Cologne, Germany- Carlswerk, Victoria

07/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands- Paradiso

07/13 Rotterdam, Netherlands- North Sea Jazz Festival

07/16 Montreux, Switzerland- Montreux Casino

08/22 Miami Beach, FL- The Fillmore

08/24 Orlando, FL- Hard Rock Live

08/26 Dallas, TX- South Side Ballrom at Gilley’s

08/28 Houston, TX- 713 Music Hall

08/30 Atlanta, GA- Coca-Cola Roxy

09/01 Washington, D.C.- The Anthem

09/03 Philadelphia, PA- The Met Philadelphia

09/05 New York, NY- Radio City Music Hall

09/07 Toronto, Ontario- History

09/11 Boston, MA- Agganis Arena

09/13 Montreal, Quebec- L’Olympia

09/15 Chicago, IL- Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/17 Denver, CO- Mission Ballroom

09/22 Vancouver, British Columbia- Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25 Seattle, WA- Showbox SoDo

09/27 San Francisco, CA- The Warfield

09/29 Las Vegas, NV- The Theater at Virgin Hotels

10/01 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

11/09 Melbourne, Victoria- Margaret Court Arena

11/12 Brisbane, Queensland- Fortitude Music Hall