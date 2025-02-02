Gojira Win Grammy For Best Metal Performance For “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Home News Will Close February 2nd, 2025 - 3:34 PM

French metal giants Gojira have clinched the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance with their electrifying track “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” a song that has already cemented its place in music history following their unforgettable performance at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony last summer.

The win marks a milestone for the band, highlighting their global influence and the growing recognition of metal within mainstream music. Gojira’s dynamic blend of technical prowess and raw emotional power resonated with both fans and critics, propelling “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” to critical acclaim. Metal Injection reports that the band emerged as the winner over bands such as Judas Priest, Metallica, Knocked Loose and Spiritbox.

Their Olympic performance was a pivotal moment, not just for the band but for metal music as a whole. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Stade de France, Gojira delivered a thunderous rendition that captivated an audience of millions worldwide. The fusion of their intense sound with the grandeur of the Olympic ceremony showcased metal’s versatility and emotional depth on an unprecedented scale.

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” is a testament to Gojira’s evolution, blending intricate riffs, complex rhythms, and thought-provoking lyrics. The track’s title, referencing the French revolutionary chant “Ça ira,” symbolizes a spirit of defiance and transformation, themes that resonate deeply within the band’s discography.

This Grammy victory not only celebrates Gojira’s artistry but also signifies a broader acceptance of metal’s diverse expressions within the global music industry. As pioneers of the modern metal scene, Gojira’s achievement underscores their enduring impact and the genre’s vibrant, evolving presence on the world stage.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock.