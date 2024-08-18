Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Collaborate On Comeback Single “Die With A Smile”

Home News Lauren Rettig August 18th, 2024 - 2:07 PM

On August 16th, GRAMMY Award-winning artists Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars released a new song titled “Die With A Smile.” Watch the music video–directed by Mars–below:

The four-minute pop ballad depicts Gaga and Mars as two lovers professing their devotion for one another, singing “If the world was ending/I’d wanna be next to you.” The sentimental lyrics mixed with the powerful vocals from both artists creates a somber yet optimistic tone. Though the lovers may face the end someday, they plan on facing it together.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga have over 25 GRAMMY awards combined, as well as a staggering 300 million records sold worldwide between them. While this is the first time the artists have collaborated on a single together, the pair have a “mutual respect for each other,” according to Gaga.

The songstress went on to explain that Mars had invited her to his studio while she was recording for her most recent album, LG7. When she arrived and listened to his demo of the song, she was “blown away” and they stayed up all night writing and recording the song. Gaga then stated that Mars’s talent is “beyond explanation” and that there is “no one like him.”

Similarly, Mars had nothing but high praises for Gaga. His time working with Gaga was described as “an honor,” adding that she made the song “magical.”