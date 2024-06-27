Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Eligible For Grammy Nomination

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to nme.com, Kendrick Lamar’s tune “Not Like Us” is eligible for a Grammy nomination. The Grammy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared his thoughts on the successful song in a recent statement and explained that while it is not common for a diss track to be nominated for a Grammy, it is a possibility. The CEO discussed the idea while at LAX airport on June 24 when approached by TMZ Hip Hop for a comment.

“Not Like Us” was originally shared by Lamar earlier this year as the feud between him and fellow rapper Drake became known. The song marked Lamar’s third Drake diss to be shared within 36 hours and saw the artist blast the Canadian artist for his alleged preference for younger women. Following the release, tune topped the U.S. singles chart and became Lamar’s fourth number one song, following his feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That’”earlier this year, 2017’s “Humble” and his verse on Taylor Swift’s 2015 track “Bad Blood.”

Also Brooklyn Eagle reporting that the track has become the hip hop song that has been streamed the most times in a day on Spotify by racking up 6.8 million plays. And now, the Recording Academy’s CEO has said that the track is up for Grammy consideration as it checks all the boxes that the team are looking for. According to the reports, Mason Jr. said that while the decision will come down to the team, the decision does look likely given Lamar’s huge success with the awards in the past, with having already won 17 trophies.

