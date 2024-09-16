RIP: Tito Jackson of The Jackson 5 Dead at 70

Home News Maleah Rowe September 16th, 2024 - 10:26 PM

Tito Jackson, older brother of Michael Jackson, has passed away after suffering an apparent heart attack at the age of 70.

A member of the sensational band “The Jackson 5”, Jackson contributed to the band’s famous songs, like “ABC”, “I Want You Back” and “I’ll Be There”. They were the youngest group signed to Motown Records, reaching 17 singles that reached the top 10 under the label as well.

According to Consequence, “The brothers reunited in 1984 to release the album Victory and embarked on a world tour, but the comeback was brief. Michael and Marlon soon left the group, and Tito, Jackie, Jermaine, and Randy released one final album before disbanding in 1989.” Jackson’s death was confirmed by his sons in an Instagram post, stating “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken.”

Beginning his solo career after the disbandment of the Jackson 5, Jackson went on to release his solo album Stay Awhile in 1973, with a more recent release of the song “One Way Street” in 2016.

The pioneer leaves behind his 3 sons and a legacy of timeless classics.