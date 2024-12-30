Home News Lauren Rettig December 30th, 2024 - 4:27 PM

Charli XCX has shared her Brat manifesto from 2023, which led to the creation of her sensational 2024 album, reports NME. In a post shared to her private Instagram account yesterday (December 29), Charli shared screenshots of a document file detailing her ambitions that would come to fruition in this year’s “brat summer,” including guidelines for the album’s artwork, music style and promotional campaign.

The manifesto was written and addressed to her label Atlantic, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

On the artwork, which features a now-iconic bright green with an enlarged ‘Brat’ text, she wrote, “The artwork for Brat will be obnoxious, arrogant and bold. Some people will hate it. It will be heavily text based, either font on a plain background or some kind of painting on a wall or disregarded object.”

On the album’s sonic direction and subsequent promotion, a portion reads, “There is no explanation for what I do. The answer is always ‘no comment.’ We must cultivate desire, chaos and destruction. The whole album campaign is high art.”

It also details her early plans to “throw a rave” before the album’s release, resulting in February’s ‘PARTYGIRL’ Boiler Room set, along with a final liner that reads: “The angels are ready and waiting. This is the moment.” See screenshots from the post shared by Twitter/X account Pop Crave below.

Charli xcx shares her ‘BRAT’ manifesto from summer of 2023: “The artwork for BRAT will be obnoxious, arrogant and bold. Some people will hate it.” pic.twitter.com/i1YUSUaOko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2024

The release of Brat, Charli’s sixth studio album, saw an unprecedented surge in popularity for the pop singer, resulting in successful arena tours, including a co-headlining tour with Troye Sivan.

In November, Charli pulled double duty in performing and hosting Saturday Night Live, where not only did she perform tracks from her most recent album but also earned praise from fans for her on-screen ability and comedic timing after delivering an Adele impression in a skit.

Elsewhere, Charli also received an additional Grammy nod for Best Recording Package, taking her nomination total to eight at next year’s event, including Record of the Year with “360” and Album of the Year for the cultural phenomenon album Brat.

Charli XCX is setting up for a busy year in 2025. As well as Primavera, she has been confirmed as the first headliner for next year’s Parklife and the “360” artist will also curate a day at London’s LIDO Festival, where she will deliver a bill-topping performance.

Additionally, she will play two outdoor shows in Belfast and Dublin, perform at Coachella 2025, and will be touring the U.S. in April and May.

She’s also due to star in upcoming films The Gallerist and Sacrifice. Most recently, Charli revealed her long-rumored Letterboxd account to fans, sharing her opinions on films released this year.

