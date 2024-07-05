Kendrick Lamar Shares Dynamic New Video For “Not Like Us”

Home News Heather Mundinger July 5th, 2024 - 6:16 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Pitchfork, Kendrick Lamar celebrated July 4th by releasing the highly anticipated music video for his chart-topping – and Grammy eligible – Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.” The visually striking video, co-directed by Lamar and his pgLang co-founder, Dave Free, is already inspiring plenty of online discourse.

The dominating “Not Like Us” video opens with Lamar rapping a snippet of a new track, featuring the line, “Keep a horn on me, that Kamasi.” The video includes cameos from notable California figures such as Tommy the Clown, Compton native and former Toronto Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan, producer Mustard (wearing a Toronto Blue Jays cap), and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

In a pointed jab at Drake and his October’s Very Own label, which sports an owl as its mascot, Lamar is seen smashing an owl piñata and gazing at a caged owl. The video also showcases Lamar dancing with his partner, Whitney Alford, and their two children, a clear response to Drake’s previous comments questioning Lamar’s family dynamics on diss tracks like “Family Matters.”

This release follows Lamar’s recent Pop Out concert on Juneteenth in Inglewood, California, which was a celebration of West Coast music and culture.

Watch the “Not Like Us” music video below and witness Lamar’s bold Independence Day statement.