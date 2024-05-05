Kendrick Lamar Releases Another Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 5th, 2024 - 12:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

What has Pitchfork, Billboard, and almost every news outlet buzzing right now? The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick has been active on social media releasing several tracks in response to Drake’s public call out on his track, Family Matters and Push Ups. Today, Kung-fu Kenny has given us yet another diss track titled, Not Like Us.

The feud has involved producer Metro Boomin, Future, and now DJ Mustard hops in on the track. Each track from Kendrick has very distinct personalities, and Not Like Us follows suit. The horn samples and snaps on the beat are reminiscent of the early 2010s YMCMB roster vibe. Kendrick holds no punches as he calls out Drake’s character, associates and reception by the general public. In classic diss style, Kendrick makes it known what he’s going to do to Drake. He also lets us know he doesn’t care who hears it and how it’s received.