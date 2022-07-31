Shakira Faces 8 Years In Prison For Alleged Tax Fraud In Spain

Home News Lucy Yang July 31st, 2022 - 1:02 PM

Today’s news follows Shakira and an alleged tax fraud case she is now facing in Spain. The prosecutors are currently seeking a total of eight years and two month in prison sentence for the Colombian pop star.

“In July 2021, Shakira (full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll) was charged with failing to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. According to the AP, prosecutors are also seeking a fine of €24 million ($24 million).” (Consequence)

However, the pop star and singer has stood up against these allegations. Fighting for her own innocence, her legal team is confident that they will break through against such a baseless case.

“In a statement issued to The Independent, Shakira’s representatives said she “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.” (Consequence)

Earlier just this week, the singer’s public relations team has announced that Shakira already deposited the amount she is said to owe, along with €3 million in interest.

“Her representatives added, “Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.” (Consequence)

Let’s all hope that the singer will prevail through the charges and bring a happy ending to this story!

