The Grammy’s Will Award Prince and The Clash with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Home News Chloe Baxter December 22nd, 2024 - 1:55 AM

The Recording Academy has announced that Prince and The Clash will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards. This prestigious recognition will be presented during the Special Merit Awards Ceremony, taking place on February 1st, 2025, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Prince, a legendary figure in music, earned 32 Grammy nominations throughout his career, winning seven awards, including Best Rock Performance for his iconic 1985 hit “Purple Rain,” which is set to be adapted into a stage musical, and his Diamonds and Pearls album. His innovative and genre-defying work left an indelible mark on music, influencing artists across generations.

One particularly influential work is the collaboration between Prince and Kylie Minogue, “Baby Doll”, which recently surfaced.

The Clash, while only receiving one Grammy nomination—winning Best Long Form Music Video for the 2000 documentary The Clash: Westway to the World—remains one of the most influential punk rock bands in history, shaping the genre and inspiring countless musicians.

Some recent covers of The Clash’s work include “Train in Vain” by Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin and “Spanish Bombs”. Mick Jones of The Clash was also featured on “We Go On” by the Avalanches.

According to Consequence, in addition to Prince and The Clash, other honorees at the ceremony will include Frankie Beverly, Taj Mahal and Frankie Valli.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2nd, in Los Angeles. Artists like Beyoncé, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift are among those receiving multiple nominations, making it a highly anticipated event.