Charli XCX Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Von Dutch”

Cait Stoddard February 29th, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Charli XCX has shared “Von Dutch,” which is the lead single from her sixth full length album, Brat. Produced by EASYFUN, the song is a brash and synth heavy return from the avant-pop superstar and an exciting indication of her new era. The accompanying video, directed by Torso, was shot at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport and features Schwarzkopf as the official hair partner.

The artist‘s impending sixth studio album Brat is the eagerly awaited follow up to 2022’s Crash, which reached number onr on the UK’s official album chart and promises to be an exhilarating club record built around high art references and social commentary.

