Muni Long Shares Heartfelt New Song And Video “Pain”

The iconic R&B and soul singer Muni Long just announced her recent collaboration with Def Jam last March after the release of her 2021 single “Another”, according to Fader. Now, she released her newest addition to the collection, “Pain” last Friday (May 13). Long commented on the song, “If you’ve ever been in love and had your heart broken- this is what it feels like. That’s not all from Long, as she also gifted her fans with an official music video alongside the track.

The video starts off with broken plates, vases and picture frames, along with loose flower petals on the floor. The broken frames each have a picture of Long, along with a different boyfriends. The camera then pans to Long walking, dropping roses. Then, the singer starts off the song with her beautiful vocals, “Why is it so hard to keep it real? And why don’t you just tell me how you feel?”. Long is not afraid to show her fans what a heartbreak is. We see her breaking down, crying in the shower and eating from the stress she had.

The chorus perfectly describes anyone in the same situation the anger they felt, “That’s that pain. Do you feel that pain? I hope you cry. I hope it cross your mind least once a day.” Then, we see progression in Long’s character, as she puts gets dressed up, puts on make up and receives a phone call from one of her exes-to whom she ignores and walks away; a sign that she has moved on.