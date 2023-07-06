Bob Marley: ‘One Love’ Biopic First Trailer Gets Released

Home News Anya Kennelly July 6th, 2023 - 10:30 PM

The trailer for the Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, has been released earlier today according to Pitchfork. Bob Marley: One Love the movie by Paramount Pictures is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. The film was directed by the same man who worked on King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green and was produced by Marley’s family, his son, daughter and wife. The actor who will be playing Marley, Kingsley Ben-Adir, even learned guitar for this iconic role, and everyone involved seems to be very invested and respectful.

The biopic will focus on the period of Marley’s life after the assassination attempt in 1976 when Marley was planning on performing in Jamaica for the One Love Peace Concert in 1978. The trailer opens with “Jamming” and the song keeps playing in the background through the trailer. Pausing and switching to another song, “Exodus” to reflect the change in tone of the movie at important moments to highlight their significance such as the assassination attempt and the decision to continue playing the peace concert. The movie has many intense moments which showcase how influential and impactful Marley was.

Earlier this month a posthumous album African Unite was announced and will release on August 4 and will show the influence that Bob Marley had on artists throughout the world.