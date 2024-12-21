Doechii Reveals Her Debut Studio Album Will See Release In 2025

Home News Cristian Garcia December 21st, 2024 - 7:17 PM

American rapper and singer-songwriter Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon (also known as Doechii) has revealed new surrounding her long-awaited debut album. In an interview with Variety, she spoke about how 2024 became her breakout year after dropping her debut mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal and how it has incentive her towards working on her first album next year.

In the same interview Doechii explained that she created Alligator Bites Never Heal with “pure presence and creativity” and hoped to “carry that with all of my projects and have that mentality moving forward” – including her upcoming album, which will incorporate live instrumentation.

She further shared the thought process behind making ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’, and why it isn’t her debut album: “I woke up one day and told my label, ‘I’m just going to make a mixtape’” – adding that she felt the pressure of officially declaring a project a “debut album. All I can think about is this album,” she said, “so I’m just looking forward to making more hits, making more music and achieving more of my goals. That’s it.”

In another interview with ABC Audio, she also teased that “there are big features” on her album. “You can expect a lot of genre-bending and it’s going to be a very upbeat album, super fun,” she continued. “From gospel artists to hip-hop to rock and roll … I think it all comes together to create this wonderful ball of greatness.”