The Weeknd Makes Surprise Appearance At 2025 Grammys With Performances Of “Cry For Me” & “Timeless” With Playboi Carti

Lauren Rettig February 2nd, 2025 - 7:31 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd famously began boycotting the Grammys in 2021 after his blockbuster album After Hours received zero nominations, a surprising snub that saw him accuse the Recording Academy of corruption. As of tonight, the boycott has been lifted, Stereogum reports.

The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – took to the stage at Crypto.com Arena to sing two songs from his freshly released album Hurry Up Tomorrow, “Cry For Me” and “Timeless.” Playboi Carti, who will open for the Weeknd’s upcoming tour, showed up to perform his verse on the latter song.

The performance was preceded by a speech in which Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. acknowledged Tesfaye’s criticisms and pointed to his return as evidence that, A) the Recording Academy can learn and grow, and B) music can bring us together. Watch clips of both songs below:

The Weeknd makes his return to the 2025 #Grammys stage pic.twitter.com/6T2JrrA4uV — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025