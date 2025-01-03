Eminem Predicts a Kendrick Lamar Sweep at the 2025 Grammys

Home News Clare Gehlich January 3rd, 2025 - 8:43 PM

Rap legend Eminem predicts that Kendrick Lamar will dominate the 2025 Grammy Awards, set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Los Angeles at 4 p.m. PST.

During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid on SiriusXM’s Shade45, Eminem — real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III — praised Lamar and said he believes that the rapper will sweep all seven categories he’s nominated for at the upcoming awards.

Lamar’s nominations include Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video for “Not Like Us,” as well as additional nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Like That” (featuring Future and Metro Boomin).

“It’s very stiff competition,” said Eminem, a 15-time Grammy winner. “Kendrick is gonna sweep that shit. He’s going to, and he should.”

Lamar and Eminem are both contenders in the Best Rap Performance category, with Eminem also vying for Best Rap Album for his 2024 release, The Death of Slim Shady.

This isn’t the first time Eminem has applauded Lamar. Before their collaboration for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, Eminem praised him as being in the “very, very top tier of lyricists.” Most recently, on New Year’s Day 2025, Eminem hinted that he’d be open to recording a joint album with 50 Cent.

Lamar remains one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his era and is widely regarded as a rap icon. His recent feud with Drake captivated audiences, culminating in Lamar’s surprise release of his sixth studio album, GNX, on Nov. 22. The project features collaborations with SZA and produced Hot 100 chart-toppers like “Like That,” “Not Like Us” and “Squabble Up.”