“Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish Becomes Spotify’s Most Streamed Song of 2024

Home News Clare Gehlich January 3rd, 2025 - 8:08 PM

Billie Eilish‘s hit song “Birds of a Feather” became the most-streamed song on Spotify in 2024, amassing 1,775,172,881 streams. The track, from her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft, beat out Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” which ranked second with 1,774,525,704 streams.

“Birds of a Feather” peaked at No. 2 on both the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. Exploring themes of deep love and the desire for lasting connection, the track made a significant impact on US contemporary hit radio as the album’s second single.