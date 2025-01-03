“Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish Becomes Spotify’s Most Streamed Song of 2024

Billie Eilish‘s hit song “Birds of a Feather” became the most-streamed song on Spotify in 2024, amassing 1,775,172,881 streams. The track, from her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft, beat out Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” which ranked second with 1,774,525,704 streams.
“Birds of a Feather” peaked at No. 2 on both the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. Exploring themes of deep love and the desire for lasting connection, the track made a significant impact on US contemporary hit radio as the album’s second single.
The song received critical acclaim and was ranked the 12th best song of 2024 by NME. Additionally, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft was named the ninth best album of the year by the publication. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, “Birds of a Feather” earned nominations for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Eilish recently concluded the US leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour with five shows at Inglewood’s Kia Forum and delivered a performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert on Dec. 12.
Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” topped the UK Singles Chart and also received Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. It ranked as the third-bestselling song of 2024 globally.