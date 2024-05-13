Shakira Avoids Secondary Tax Evasion Case

Home News James Reed May 13th, 2024 - 3:41 PM

Another tax probe into an alleged case of tax fraud by Shakira, which is separate from her previous tax fraud trial over 14.5 million euros in taxes allegedly owed between 2012 and 2014, which eventually reached a deal in November 2023, has been shut down after suggestions by prosecutors. Shakira was under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros (approximately $7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income through an offshore company. She denied wrongdoing.

On May 8, the state prosecutors who initially brought the allegations back in September 2023 changed course, saying there “is not sufficient evidence” of the alleged crime. The following day, a Spanish investigative department closed the probe, citing the lack of evidence on behalf of prosecutors or Catalonia’s regional government. “There is no indication that can prove that Shakira Isabel M. R. had consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation with tax significance,” the court reportedly stated. If prosecutors do not appeal the ruling within a week, then it will be close indefinitely.

Both cases are taken over by Spain’s court because Shakira lived in the country at the time. She currently resides in Miami, Florida. Later this year, Shakira will start a North American tour in support of her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. It begins in California in November and sees the pop star being on the road on through December.