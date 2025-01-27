Lady Gaga Announces New Album Mayhem For March 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 3:52 PM

Today, 13-time Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga has announced her seventh studio album, Mayhem, will be out on March 7, through Interscope Records. The announcement follows a week of teasers on the artist‘s website, which was relaunched today alongside a new storefront featuring the first of several merchandise drops to celebrate the highly anticipated project.

Blending the eclectic energy that first captivated her fans with a bold and fearless artistic vision, Mayhem marks a triumphant return to Gaga’s pop roots. The album explores themes of chaos and transformation that celebrates music’s power to unite, provoke and heal. MAYHEM is available to pre-order HERE.

Also, the 14-track project, which features the previously released songs “Disease” and “Die With a Smile,” was executive produced by Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

While talking about the album, Gaga said: “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.” Far from a nostalgic throwback, Mayhem reinvents the singer’s early sound with a kaleidoscopic approach that draws from her expansive musical library while embracing a fresh and fearless artistic perspective.

Gaga describes the creative process as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”