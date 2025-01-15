Drake Formally Files Federal Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG Over Release Of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 15th, 2025 - 10:29 PM

Superstar artist and celebrity Drake has formally filed a Federal Defamation Lawsuit against UMG per the release of Super Bowl 59 performer Kendrick Lamar’s very popular single “Not Like Us”. This track came out during the midst of an ongoing beef between the two artists, and has now created a bigger firestorm that it has when first released back in May of 2024. Drake has now taken legal action to get the upper hand on the artist, as well as the label who he claims to allegedly push the narrative of Drake’s allegations of having pedophiliac behavior in past scenarios with other very famous people in the industry.

The lawsuit was brought forth in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and accuses Universal Music Group of allowing an “approved, published and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track that was intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response”, per the reports of The New York Times. Read more about the situation here.

“Not Like Us” was released as the penultimate song in a series of back-and-forth diss tracks between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Throughout the song, Lamar described Drake and some of his associates allegedly as “certified pedophiles” who should be “registered and placed on neighborhood watch.” This being said, Drake’s lawsuit claimed the track “cloaks cleverly dangerous lyrics behind a catchy beat and inviting hook.” It is worth noting that the complaint does not name Kendrick as a defendant, but is “entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous.”