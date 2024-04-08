Billie Eilish Announces New Album Hit Me Hard And Soft For May 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2024 - 12:56 PM

Billie Eilish has revealed details on her highly anticipated third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, which will see its global release on May 17 through Darkroom/Interscope Records. Her most daring body of work to date, The album is a diverse yet cohesive collection of songs, which ideally listened to in its entirety from beginning to end. The album does exactly as the title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically while bending genres and defying trends along the way.

Hit Me Hard And Soft journeys through a vast and expansive audio landscape, immersing listeners into a full spectrum of emotions. It is what the multiple Grammy and Academy Award winner does best, continuing to affirm Eilish as the most exciting songwriter of her time. The album was written Eilish and Finneas, who is the artist’s brother and long time collaborator.

Hit Me Hard And Soft will be available on all digital platforms and across all physical formats in limited variants on the same day, with the same track listing and using 10o percent recyclable materials. For more information on all sustainable practices for this album release, please visit the official website.