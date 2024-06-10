Charli XCX Releases Three New Singles “Hello Goodbye,” “Guess” & “Spring Breakers”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 2:07 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to pitchofrk.com, three days after Charli XCX released her new album, Brat, the artist released a deluxe edition of Brat and It’s the Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not. The LP features “Hello Goodbye,” “Guess” and “Spring Breakers,” which samples Britney Spears’s 2003 song “Everytime.”

While record sales are not available for Brat, the album has already surpassed 2022’s Crash as Charli XCX’s biggest streaming debut on Spotify. Brat had 15.4 million streams on its release day, whereas Crash racked up 5.9 million. The artist has shared four singles before Brat’s release: “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” “B2B” and “360,” which got a remix featuring Swedish acts Robyn and Yung Lean.

This fall, Charli XCX will embark on a North American arena tour with Troye Sivan. Shygirl will serve as an opener and before that, the artist has a handful of smaller shows scattered across the month of June.

