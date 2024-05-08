RIP: Steve Albini, Legendary Producer For Nirvana, Pixies & PJ Harvey, Dead At 61

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 8th, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Steve Albini, an indie rock legend as both a producer and a performer, has unfortunately passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday, May 7th at age 61. (via Pitchfork)

Albini was most well known for his work as a producer, though according to Pitchfork, he preferred the title of “engineer.” He produced Nirvana’s In Utero, which was recently reissued to celebrate 30 years since its initial release. Albini also produced Pixes’ Surfer Rosa, and PJ Harvey’s Rid Of Me, among countless other works.

Along with his legendary work as a producer, Albini was also the frontman for bands like Shellac and Big Black. According to Pitchfork, Shellac was preparing to go on tour to celebrate To All Trains, which is their first album in a decade and is soing to be released next week.

Albini’s resume was unmatched, and according to Pitchfork, his catalog of work “encompasses a swath of alternative rock that is practically a genre unto itself.” There is an energy to the music he produced that is so raw and and brutal that it brought any song to life when it’s played. His work has continued to influence countless artists and producers over the years, and will undoubtedly continue to do so.