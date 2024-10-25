RIP: Phil Lesh of Grateful Dead Dead at 84

Home News Chloe Baxter October 25th, 2024 - 7:55 PM

Phil Lesh, the co-founding bassist of the Grateful Dead, passed away peacefully on October 25th at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. His death marks the end of an era for one of the most influential figures in rock music, celebrated for his groundbreaking approach to bass and his adventurous spirit.

According to Consequence, Lesh’s family requested privacy during this difficult time, acknowledging the immense joy he brought to countless fans.

Born on March 15, 1940, Lesh began his musical journey as a young violinist before switching to trumpet. His early passion for avant-garde classical music and free jazz laid the groundwork for his unique style.

It was during his time at the University of California, Berkeley, that he met future bandmate Tom Constanten, setting the stage for his eventual collaboration with Jerry Garcia. The two formed a deep musical bond, leading to the creation of The Warlocks, which soon evolved into the legendary Grateful Dead.

Lesh’s innovative bass lines redefined the role of the instrument in rock music, making him a key player in the band’s experimental sound that became synonymous with the 1960s counterculture. Even after the Grateful Dead disbanded in 1995, Lesh remained active in music, performing with offshoots and leading his own projects.

Despite battling cancer multiple times, Lesh’s passion for music never waned. His contributions were recently recognized when MusiCares named the Grateful Dead the 2025 Persons of the Year.