The Grammys Announces Trevor Noah as Host for the Fifth Year in a Row

Home News Charlotte Huot January 22nd, 2025 - 8:37 PM

Trevor Noah will once again take center stage as the host of the Grammy Awards, marking his fifth consecutive year in the role. The Recording Academy announced the news on January 21, ahead of the 2025 ceremony scheduled for February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, according to Stereogum.

This year, Noah isn’t just hosting—he’s also a Grammy nominee, recognized in the Best Comedy Album category. Known for his wit and charm, Noah first hosted the awards in 2021 under unique circumstances shaped by the pandemic. That year’s ceremony featured a scaled-down outdoor setup with social distancing measures.

The 2025 Grammys, while not dealing with a pandemic, will occur amidst another crisis—ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy acknowledged the challenges and reiterated its commitment to honoring music and amplifying support for the music community impacted by the disaster.

In a statement on social media, the Academy wrote: “Returning as host, the GRAMMY nominee @TrevorNoah is set to take us into Music’s Biggest Night to honor music and amplify support for the music community impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.”

Fans can watch the live broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, where Noah will guide viewers through a night celebrating the best in music.

The ceremony is expected to feature electrifying performances and a roster of music industry stars vying for awards. The full list of nominees is available online, with artists from across genres competing for top honors.

Trevor Noah’s tenure as host has been met with widespread praise for his ability to infuse humor and humanity into the event. As he prepares to return for another year, the Grammys promise to deliver a night of unforgettable moments, even against the backdrop of environmental challenges.