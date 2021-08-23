Members of Testament, Protest The Hero, Shearwater and More Join Two Minutes To Late Night for Heavy Cover of Toto’s “Hold The Line”

Home News Alison Alber August 23rd, 2021 - 6:21 PM

It might take 44 covers, but satire late-night show Two Minutes to Late Night finally gathered some artists to cover the classic rock song “Hold The Line” by Toto. The cover comes a month after the show’s hardcore cover of Pixies’ classic “Where is My Mind?” According to Stereogum, Host Gwarsenio Hall invited several metal musicians to join in on the 45th cover song of the show, and what a lineup it is.

On the vocals is Protest The Hero frontman Rody Walker. Shredding on the guitars are Alex Skolnick of Testament and Devin Shidaker of the deathcore band Acacia Strain. On bass is Samantha Mobley, who usually plays in the Texan death metal group Frozen Soul, and on the drums is In Flames current drummer Tanner Wayne. Shearwater‘s Emily Lee is back on the show and rocks out on the piano.

Watch the energetic cover below:

The original Toto song is often sadly overlooked when talking about the band’s legacy, “Africa” is just way too catchy and hard to overpower. Yet, “Hold The Line” is still a classic tune, or bop, as the cool kids would say. Because the song is already a rock song, getting a decent metal cover was about time. The video shows everyone involved in their own private environments. The clip also features multiple short sequences of classic movies and shows, for example, Will Ferrell’s Step Brothers and the comedy animation Family Guy. Maybe one more highlight in the video is “Courtney the Cat” in a tiny sailor hat. Yes, the cat received their deserved credit in the video description.

The song just by itself features a well-done guitar solo by Skolnick, which might be even better than in the original. Like on the other covers done by Two Minutes to Late Night, the song reflects how much the artists involved enjoyed doing the project. They all take the assignment serious enough to deliver fantastic performance but show how much fun they can have while doing so.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva