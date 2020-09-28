 Brann Dailor of Mastodon, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and Members of Russian Circles and Painted Wives Join Two Minutes To Late Night for Quarantined Cover of "Rain When I Die" by Alice in Chains - mxdwn Music

September 28th, 2020 - 11:08 AM

Brann Dailor of Mastodon, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and Members of Russian Circles and Painted Wives Join Two Minutes To Late Night for Quarantined Cover of “Rain When I Die” by Alice in Chains

Two Minutes To Late Night have taken on Alice In Chains’ “Rain When I Die” from their 1992 studio album Dirt. This latest cover features guitarists Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and Mike Sullivan of Russian Circles, drummer Brann Dailor of Mastodon and vocalist Justin Suitor of Painted Wives.

This take on “Rain When I Die” is reimagined as a classic metal song, with strong yet nostalgic guitar chords charging through the track, alongside powerful heavy metal drums. Suitor’s vocals give the track a polished edge, which fits in well with this throwback style.

“Martin Scorsese’s Alice in Chains doesn’t live here anymore. We covered ‘Rain When I Die’ and we did it with some added panache!” Two Minutes to Late Night wrote in the YouTube description.

This latest cover follows takes on Fleetwood MacRobyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy IdolRage Against The MachineType O NegativeThe Replacements, The Misfits, Rush Faith No MoreBonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), SoundgardenTom PettyGuns N RosesBruce SpringsteenAC/DCWeird AlOzzy Osbourne, Boston, White ZombieVan HalenKate Bush and Danzig. As of today the show has hosted 23 bedroom covers and currently hosts a Patreon in support of its guest musicians here.

Dirt recently had a tribute album put out by Magnetic Eye Records earlier this year. This project saw These Beasts team up with Pelican vocalist Dallas Thomas for a dark metal reimagining of the album’s “Sickman,” while Thou gave “Them Bones” a sludge metal reworking.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Comments
