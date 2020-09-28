Brann Dailor of Mastodon, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and Members of Russian Circles and Painted Wives Join Two Minutes To Late Night for Quarantined Cover of “Rain When I Die” by Alice in Chains

Home News Aaron Grech September 28th, 2020 - 11:08 AM

Two Minutes To Late Night have taken on Alice In Chains’ “Rain When I Die” from their 1992 studio album Dirt. This latest cover features guitarists Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and Mike Sullivan of Russian Circles, drummer Brann Dailor of Mastodon and vocalist Justin Suitor of Painted Wives.

This take on “Rain When I Die” is reimagined as a classic metal song, with strong yet nostalgic guitar chords charging through the track, alongside powerful heavy metal drums. Suitor’s vocals give the track a polished edge, which fits in well with this throwback style.

“Martin Scorsese’s Alice in Chains doesn’t live here anymore. We covered ‘Rain When I Die’ and we did it with some added panache!” Two Minutes to Late Night wrote in the YouTube description.

This latest cover follows takes on Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, The Misfits, Rush Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. As of today the show has hosted 23 bedroom covers and currently hosts a Patreon in support of its guest musicians here.

Dirt recently had a tribute album put out by Magnetic Eye Records earlier this year. This project saw These Beasts team up with Pelican vocalist Dallas Thomas for a dark metal reimagining of the album’s “Sickman,” while Thou gave “Them Bones” a sludge metal reworking.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat