Two Minutes to Late Night Shreds on Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun” Featuring Guitar God Marty Friedman and Members of Mastodon, Lucifer, Cave In, Baroness and More

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with a cover of “You Make Loving Fun” from their 1977 classic Rumours. This latest cover features Nicke Andersson of Lucifer and The Hellacopters on drums, Nick Jost of Baroness on bass, Johanna Sadonis of Lucifer and Emily Panic on vocals and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and Cave In and Marty Friedman on guitar. Friedman is best known as a guitar virtuoso who broke through with his role in Megadeth during the 1990s, before resettling in Japan where he has made over 700 television appearances.

This take on “You Make Loving Fun” is a hard hitting reinvention filled with electrifying guitar performances and a metal aura throughout its run time. The track’s iconic chorus is performed in an ethereal manner, channeling the feeling of the original.

“We covered your mom’s favorite Fleetwood Mac Song and frankly our’s too. Also, Marty Friedman lives in Japan plus Johanna and Nicke live in Sweden so there are all kinds of international spookiness in this video,” Two Minutes to Late Night wrote on the YouTube description.

This take follows previous covers of Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, The Misfits, Rush Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig.

Brodsky’s Cave-In are reportedly working on a new album remotely, although Brodsky himself has appeared in numerous Two Minutes to Late Night covers. Baroness performed their studio album Gold & Grey on live stream in its entirety last week, while Lucifer dropped their latest album Lucifer III in July. Mastodon have had a busy year as they prepare for the release of their upcoming complication album Medium Rarities, alongside the new track releases for “Fallen Torches” and “Rufus Lives.” Check out our interview with the band’s Troy Sanders here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat