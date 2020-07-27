Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria, Danny Carey of Tool, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Les Claypool of Primus and Stephen Brodsky of Cave In Join Two Minutes to Late Night for Quarantine Cover of Rush’s “Anthem”

Home News Aaron Grech July 27th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

It’s been nearly a month since Mutoid Man frontman Stephen Brodsky appeared on Two Minutes To late Night’s quarantine covers series, but the artist is back for the show’s cover of Rush’s “Anthem,” from their 1975 album Fly By Night. This latest cover features an ensemble lineup, with Coheed and Cambria singer Claudio Sanchez, Primus bassist and singer Les Claypool, Tool drummer Danny Carey and Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher joining Brodsky, who performs on guitar.

The series’ cover of “Anthem” opens up with electrifying guitar chords and a hard rocking attitude that carries all the way through. Sanchez’s vocals stay true to the song’s title, as he passionately sings in the band’s iconic style, channeling their theatric energy.

So far this series has covered Faith No More, covered Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. While the show usually hosts a Patreon to help support the artists performing, the artists will be donating their fees for this video to The Cancer Research Institute. Fans can donate here.

Sanchez announced earlier this year that a new Coheed and Cambria album is 3/4 written, while Tool cancelled their 2020 tour dates. Kelliher also made an update regarding an upcoming Mastodon album, where he stated it may turn away some fans. Primus recently rescheduled their summer tour for 2021, while Brodsky’s band Cave-In are reportedly working on a new album. Mutoid Man released a 2018 set featuring Two Minutes To Late Night earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz