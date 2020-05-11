Neil Fallon of Clutch Joins Two Minutes To Late Night and Members of Cave In, Converge and Carcass for Ripping Cover of AC/DC’s “Riff Raff”

Home News Aaron Grech May 11th, 2020 - 10:38 AM

Two Minutes To Late Night has recruited another star-studded heavy metal lineup for a cover of AC/DC’s “Riff Raff,” which originally appeared on the Australian outfit’s 1978 album Powerage. The show’s Gwarsenio Hall has once again teamed up with guitarist Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and Cave In for the cover, while the other personnell include drummer Ben Koller of Converge, guitarist Adam McGrath of Cave In, guitarist Tom Draper who currently tours with Carcass and Neil Fallon of Cluth, who takes over the vocal duties for this cover.

This remote cover his powered with high energy performances, and a few comedic moments with Draper dressing up as AC/DC’s Angus Young in a tribute to the rock outfit, while Fallon sings aggressively in front of a green screen image of the Syndey Opera House. This take on the hard rock classic pushes the musician’s technical ability into a feel good metal jamming session, which is fun to behold.

Koller had previously joined Two Minutes To Late Night and Bordsky for a remote cover of Weird Al’s “Dare To Be Stupid.” earlier this year. Brodsky has been the most frequent guest for this series of covers, joining host Gwarsenio hall for Boston’s “Foreplay / Long Time,” Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” and Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years” throughout the quarantine.

Some of the other guests who have been involved with these projects include Chelsea Wolfe, comedian Weird Al Vira and Liam Wilson of Dillinger Escape Plan. Two minutes To Late Night also appeared in a recently released video for a Mutoid Man concert from late 2018.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz