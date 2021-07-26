Touché Amoré, Vein.Fm, Pup Members and More Join Two Minutes to Late Night for Hardcore Cover of Pixies’ “Where is My Mind?”

Home News Alison Alber July 26th, 2021 - 2:08 PM

By now, most metal and hardcore fans will know the significance of the metal parody show Two Minutes to Late Night. Since the talk show started in 2016, countless metal, hardcore and punk bands have been participating in the show. The show features covers, reviews, parodies and more. Newest song to add to the long list of remarkable covers: “Where is My Mind?” originally by the one and only Pixies. It’s the 44th so called bedroom cover. The cover involves various band members from various hard core bands. Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm sings the song with such a passion and rage that the original looks almost delicate in comparison. Twitching Tongues’ vocalist Colin Young is on the drums, Steve Sladkowski of the canadian punk band PUP is playing guitar, Vein.Fm’s own Jon Lhaubouet shreds the bass and Salem Vex of Bloodbather is also featured playing the guitar. AEW Wrestler Orange Cassidy shows his acting talent during the beginning of the video.

Watch the entire shredding performance below:



Two Minutes to Late Night’s long list of featured artists includes metal icons and newcomers equally, providing a platform for metal fans to discover new bands every week. The most recent cover songs are a medley of Stan Bush’s “The Touch” and “Jump,” originally by Van Halen. The show also dropped a cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” with a massive ensemble of 20 backup vocals. The cover is also featured on the talk show’s Volume 8 EP, which go a 24 hours release date in June. This was part of the bandcamps “Fee Free Fridays” event. In March Two Minutes to Late Night released a smashing ‘90s medley and in April metal icons Every Time I Die covered songs by Cave In and vice versa.

Touché Amoré shared their newest, critically acclaimed album, Lament, last year. They will be performing at the Furnace Fest in September and will support fellow hardcore band Thrice during their fall tour.

PUP are returning guests to the show after covering “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt last year. They also dropped a Christmas single with Charly Bliss in 2020, “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela